Chatham Co. kids receiving opportunity to learn basic business skills

Parents, if you need a fun activity for your children this summer this might be something for you.(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Parents, if you need a fun activity for your children this summer this might be something for you.

Lowcountry Lemonade Day is a free new program for kids in Chatham County. It teaches them basic business skills by showing them how to start and run their own business - a lemonade stand!

Kids who sign up for the program will be guided by their mentor through four one-hour lessons on things like how to write a business plan and budgeting. On August 21 they will bring their business plan to life.

It’s the first time the nonprofit program has come to Chatham County. It’s geared toward children who are in 3rd through 5th grade. However, all kids are welcome. Jenny Rutherford brought the national program here because she says she wanted to make a difference in her community.

Rutherford says the cities in the county are on board, some have even declared August 21 as Lowcountry Lemonade Day. Rutherford says the goal is to have 1,000 lemonade stands set up that day. Various sponsors are pitching in and all of the money that comes through the program will go toward giveaways including a bike and even some college scholarships too.

“Financial literacy is not taught in schools and most parents aren’t teaching it to their kids either, so this is a really cool way to kind of break that cycle and start to inspire some new young entrepreneurs,” said Rutherford.

“This is an opportunity for the whole community to be involved. Whether you go buy lemonade on August 21, whether you sign your kid up, your grandkids or whether you support monetarily with a donation,” said Jenna Wheeler, City Director of Lowcountry Lemonade Day.

Those who participate are encouraged to share photos of their process along the way on the Lowcountry Lemonade Day Facebook or Instagram page. You can find a link to sign up for the program here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

