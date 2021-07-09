City of Savannah addresses drainage issues after Tropical Storm Elsa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With Wednesday’s storm, and really any that drops a substantial amount of rain in a short period of time, there are certain spots around the city that almost always flood.

Several of those are in Savannah’s midtown area.

When the heavy rain starts, folks who live around the intersection of 52nd and Battey streets really have one way to keep people from driving through and creating a wake that can sometimes cause even more damage, and that’s putting cutting these saw horses the City has left zip-tied to the pole and putting them out as quickly as possible.

“It’s been a problem since I was in grade school. So we’re talking like mid-90′s,” said resident Caroline Jackovich.

Caroline Jackovich snapped a picture outside her home Wednesday night as the water rose in minutes when the storm rolled through.

“That was right as the waters were starting to really pick up. It actually got higher than that picture that I sent.”

“It was about up to here on this car,” said resident Pamela Stewart.

Jackovich’s mother, Pamela Stewart, says she’d like the city to be more proactive with cleaning out drains near the home, a preventative measure that might keep the flood waters at bay.

“It doesn’t have to be a big, major project, but just a few small things would help a lot,” said Stewart.

A few blocks away in front of Jacob G. Smith Elementary School, a low-lying section of road traditionally prone to flooding is getting upgraded with pavers the district’s alderman says will help direct water away more effectively.

“The modern asphalt streets, it completely covers the right of way, which is great and smooth to drive on. But it’s not great for water drainage. So we’re trying to find that balance here in the City of Savannah of living with the water, and how to get it out there safely so we make sure we don’t have flooding conditions,” said District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo.

A more substantial and long-term fix to midtown’s flooding woes will be the completion of the Casey Canal Project, which is entering phase 2A, and funded by a referendum in the latest SPLOST vote.

“We’re looking for shovels to hit the ground by the end of this year. If it remains on time, we’re pulling together a presentation to get a status check of where we are, now that the money is being collected…what’s the timeline that people can expect. And the way to prepare neighbors for road closures and street closures that are bound to happen as we dig into the dirt, much like we see behind us here,” said Alderman Palumbo.

Back to this intersection, another thing folks here say they’d like to see are city vehicles blocking Battey Street a block back, because even with the sawhorses out, some people just drive around them.

