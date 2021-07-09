Coastal Health District holding Back to School Clinics

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - It’s about time for parents and kids to start thinking about going back to school, and the Coastal Health District is putting together a few back to school clinics to make sure your kids are healthy and up-to-date on all their vaccinations.

Students can get the following screenings and vaccinations required for school attendance:

Students entering a Georgia school for the first time – no matter what the grade level – must have a completed Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screening form. “First time” means never enrolled in a Georgia school before at any time in their lives.

Children born on or after January 1, 2002 who are attending seventh grade and new entrants into Georgia schools in grades 8 through 12 must have received one dose of Tdap vaccine and one dose of meningococcal vaccine. (“New entrant” means any child entering any school in Georgia for the first time or entering after having been absent from a Georgia school for more than 12 months or one school year).

Effective July 1, 2021, children 16 years of age and older, who are entering the 11th grade (including new entrants), must have received one booster dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV4), unless their initial dose was administered on or after their 16th birthday.

The HPV vaccine is also recommended for both girls and boys ages 11–12 to protect against cancers and other diseases caused by human papillomavirus.

Students will be seen on a first come, first served basis and no appointment is required. Most insurance accepted.

The following clinics have been scheduled:

Bryan County Health Department

Pembroke - 430 Ledford St.

8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13

Tuesday, July 27

Richmond Hill - 66 Capt. Matthew Freeman Drive, 8 a.m.

11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14

Wednesday, July 28

*Chatham County Health Department, 1395 Eisenhower Drive

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday July 15

Thursday, July 29

*Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screenings at no cost.

Effingham County Health Department, 802 Hwy. 119 South, Springfield

Every Tuesday beginning June 22 (BY APPOINTMENT)

*Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Every Thursday in July beginning Thursday, July 8.

*Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screenings at no cost.

Liberty County Health Department, 1113 E. Oglethorpe Hwy., Hinesville

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

Wednesday, July 28

Long County Health Department, 584 N. Macon Street, Ludowici

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8

Tuesday, July 13

Also, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Friday, September 3

McIntosh County Health Department, 1335 Hwy. 57, Townsend

1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

