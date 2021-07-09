FRIDAY | Summer heat, summer spotty storms!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a dry. to mostly dry, warm and humid start to Friday with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

The forecast remains mostly dry through lunch-time as temperatures soar into the mid and upper 80s. Temperatures peak in the lower 90s by mid-afternoon in many communities away from the beach.

Isolated storms are forecast to pop-up this afternoon. A couple could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning, in addition to gusty winds. Storms could linger into the evening north of I-16. The forecast dries out tonight, but more scattered storms and heat are in the forecast this weekend.

Saturday begins dry, but spotty thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon as temperatures approach 90°. The same setup is in the forecast Sunday; dry morning, followed by a hot afternoon with hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms.

The forecast becomes a bit hotter and drier heading into next work-week.

Have a great Friday,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.