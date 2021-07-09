Groups team up to clean Statesboro waterway

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Two groups teamed up Friday morning to clean a waterway that flows through Statesboro.

Some people might view this part of Little Lott’s Creek as just an extension of the sewer. But others know it’s part of the ecosystem, connecting to the rivers, and it needs to be protected and maintained.

“We’ve seen chemical bottles in the creek. We’ve seen many, many cups of Styrofoam. The list goes on and on,” said Amanda Clements with Keep Statesboro/Bulloch Beautiful.

Early Friday morning, Amanda Clements and others installed these trash booms to stop litter but keep water flowing. This creek and others flow into bigger bodies of water.

“It’s important to catch it here because if we catch it here, we’re eradicating some of the litter before it gets to the Canoochee and then the Ogeechee.”

They teamed with Ogeechee Riverkeeper to pick up trash but also collect water samples to monitor what’s here but also what flows elsewhere.

“Small scale - yes, it’s making our community dirty if people litter. But if we don’t clean it up, where does it end up? The ocean, right,” said Melanie Sparrow, Outreach Coordinator with Ogeechee Riverkeeper.

And they’re planning to be back here two weeks from Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

