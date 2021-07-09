Jamie’s Thursday WX Forecast 7-8-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A warm and muggy “after Elsa” day. While cleanup is underway for many, clouds are increasing and isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Elsa is still a tropical storm moving through North Carolina.

Our first afternoon rains developed along Hwy 84 in Hinesville and are moving east towards the coast, and more are expected with that same pattern moving west to east. Temperatures have reached the middle 80s but feel like the low 90s.

We’ll keep a chance of rain with some rumbles of thunder through about 11pm. Daybreak Friday 73 mostly sunny increasing afternoon clouds with a 40% chance of inland afternoon storms and a 30% chance at the beaches later in the afternoon; highs near 91°

The weekend doesn’t look like a washout, but afternoon showers and storms are likely, perhaps a little drier on Sunday vs. Saturday. Mornings in the lows 70s away from the beaches with afternoon highs near 90 and a 50% chance of showers and storms on Saturday; 40% on Sunday.

Seas will be much calmer; however 15-20kt wind gusts could continue through the weekend with 2-3 foot seas.

Rip Current risk is still running high at all beaches, with a moderate risk of rip currents is forecast for Friday along the South Carolina beaches and a low risk along the Georgia beaches.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.