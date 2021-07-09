Sky Cams
Jamie’s Weekend Forecast 7-9-2021

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a hot an muggy afternoon with feels like temperatures of 101° in Claxton and 102° in Beaufort. Storms are flaring up in Glennville and Jesup and rolling towards the coast ala Richmond Hill and Darien. These storms may just be below severe limits with lots of lightning and gusty winds. I am watching some severe storms in the Atlanta area that may make it here much later this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a “marginal risk” which means storms could have damaging wind gusts.

Tonight: I’ll keep the rain chances to 40% especially north of I-16 and the Lowcountry.

This weekend: muggier than we’ve had in while with feels like temps above 100° for several cities including the beaches. Shower and thunderstorm coverage will be higher than “normal” and highest during the daytime hours, but some activity could linger into the overnight.

Beginning of next week, high pressure will build in and we’ll get that typical summertime convective pattern is expected with showers and thunderstorms largely driven by daytime heating and the sea breeze with rain chances 30% each afternoon.

Rip Current Risk: Saturday - Low, surf height around 2 ft, mostly sunny with a chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Tybee Tides: High at 09:00 AM. Low at 03:24 PM.

Hilton Head Tides: Hilton High at 09:10 AM.   Low at 03:08 PM.

MARINE... Saturday through Wednesday: South to southwest flow will persist through the middle of next week. No marine concerns are expected with speeds largely in the 10-15 knot range. Seas will average 2-4 feet.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

