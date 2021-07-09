Sky Cams
Local restaurant reacts to surprise visit from FLOTUS

The First Lady stopped to pickup two pecan pies from Green Truck Pub Savannah
First Lady Jill Biden Visits Green Truck Pub
First Lady Jill Biden Visits Green Truck Pub(Kate Bennett, White House Correspondent CNN)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a quick but important trip to Savannah Thursday for First Lady Jill Biden.

Although she couldn’t stay too long, she did make time to stop by a local restaurant.

“We had gotten a call about someone wanting to place an order to pick up a couple pecan pies from us,” says Green Truck Pub owner Josh Yates.

“They placed it under the name Jill, but I didn’t even think to make the connection,” Yates continued.

The connection Yates hadn’t made, was that Jill, was First Lady Jill Biden.

“Yeah it was definitely a surprise,” Yates said.

In fact, he says they weren’t aware of who’d be coming until a short time later.

“To our surprise the Secret Service showed up a little in advance. Then Dr. Biden, and Senator Warnock and the Mayor all came in.”

An incredible experience, not only to meet the First Lady, but because what it could mean for their business.

“It was a pretty rough year and we’re glad to have something positive sort of as we’re coming out of things,” says Yates.

Of course, highlighting their business but perhaps also drawing attention to a lesser known menu item.

“We’re known for the burgers but obviously she was here for the pie so, we’re making a little extra pie in case demand increases for that. So, maybe leave room for pie,” said Yates.

Their run in with the First Lady a treat in itself, one Josh isn’t expecting seconds of even if her husband come to town.

“I don’t know if they’d double dip for us. They might spread it around to some other local restaurants,” laughed Yates.

Yates says the attention from Dr. Biden’s visit has also actually helped them highlight the fact that their indoor dining has now reopen.

