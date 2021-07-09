Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Beaufort Co. as Tropical Storm Elsa passed over the area

More power lines and trees down on 16th Street in downtown Port Royal, S.C.
More power lines and trees down on 16th Street in downtown Port Royal, S.C.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Beaufort County on Wednesday, July 7, as Tropical Storm Elsa passed over the area.

Survey Crews confirm one touched down at 11:44 p.m. on Parris Island. The second touched down in Port Royal at 11:50 p.m.

At this time they have not released a rating on either tornado.

Port Royal’s Mayor posted a message on social media.

“We had some sort of unusually weather event that came through last night with the storm. We’re uncertain right now if it was a tornado, micro burst or some sort of a straight wind event but we have a lot of damage here on Paris Avenue,” said Mayor Joe Devito.

There are no reports of injuries. The mayor is asking everyone to stay clear of the area.

WTOC is working to get more information and will update as we learn more.

Caption

Send us your photos/videos by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More power lines and trees down on 16th Street in downtown Port Royal, S.C.
PHOTOS: Elsa’s impact on Ga., S.C.
No injuries reported after tornado damages Effingham Co. neighborhood
WATCH: Coverage of Tropical Storm Elsa as it begins to leave the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
Georgia power truck
Thousands still without power across the Coastal Empire
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby

Latest News

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida
Elsa rainfall totals
Jamie's 6pm Forecast
Jamie’s Thursday WX Forecast 7-8-2021
Home damaged by Elsa in Sea Pines on HHI
Home damaged by Elsa in Sea Pines on HHI