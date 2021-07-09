National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Beaufort Co. as Tropical Storm Elsa passed over the area

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Beaufort County on Wednesday, July 7, as Tropical Storm Elsa passed over the area.

Survey Crews confirm one touched down at 11:44 p.m. on Parris Island. The second touched down in Port Royal at 11:50 p.m.

At this time they have not released a rating on either tornado.

Port Royal’s Mayor posted a message on social media.

“We had some sort of unusually weather event that came through last night with the storm. We’re uncertain right now if it was a tornado, micro burst or some sort of a straight wind event but we have a lot of damage here on Paris Avenue,” said Mayor Joe Devito.

There are no reports of injuries. The mayor is asking everyone to stay clear of the area.

WTOC is working to get more information and will update as we learn more.

