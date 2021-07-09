Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

New Ga. law expands protection for victims in an abusive relationship

Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.(WTOC | WTOC)
By Sean Evans
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Georgia, a new law recently went into effect that expands the list of who can apply for a protective order if they’re in an abusive relationship.

House Bill 231, signed by Governor Brian Kemp back in May, now provides protections for those in dating relationships, who were in dating relationships and those in a relationship where there’s a pregnancy.

Safe Shelter Center for Domestic Violence Services has an outreach branch that helps people in abusive relationships apply for temporary protective orders (TPO’s) through the courts.

“It’s a very strong order. The police, city and county, take it very seriously. But, it was restricted,” said Executive Director of Safe Shelter Cheryl Branch.

Even with the previous limitations of the TPO’s, Branch says their outreach office was busy helping people apply in the Savannah area.

“Last year they did over 350 protective orders. So we see a lot of people that really do need them.”

And Branch says with the new law, she believes that number will climb.

“Probably, I don’t see how it wouldn’t.”

Branch calls the new law a game-changer for those in relationships outside of marriage or formerly married.

“That leaves out a lot of people. People in dating violence, dating situations where there’s been violence. Former boyfriend and girlfriends...”

To those in a violent and abusive relationship, Branch asks that they consider calling Safe Shelter’s outreach team to talk about options.

“It’s a Superior Court order. If it’s violated, the perpetrator can be arrested for stalking, which is a felony. So it’s a big deal, and it can protect you and your children.”

For more information about how you can reach out for help, head to their website.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More power lines and trees down on 16th Street in downtown Port Royal, S.C.
PHOTOS: Elsa’s impact on Ga., S.C.
No injuries reported after tornado damages Effingham Co. neighborhood
Angela Montgomery
Woman charged with kidnapping twins, shooting mother indicted by grand jury
WTOC Investigates has confirmed it took twice as long than a typical response time for an...
Ambulance delays, confusion led to longer wait time for Tybee lightning strike victim
More power lines and trees down on 16th Street in downtown Port Royal, S.C.
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Beaufort Co. as Tropical Storm Elsa passed over the area

Latest News

Police in Statesboro hope you can help them with a strange case.
Police looking for man who keeps stealing flowers from Statesboro business
Parents, if you need a fun activity for your children this summer this might be something for...
Chatham Co. kids receiving opportunity to learn basic business skills
At least one tornado came through Port Royal overnight Wednesday. Now, Port Royal Veterinary...
Port Royal Veterinary Hospital hit hard after torndao
SCAD is teaming up with Feed the Hungry to help keep children fed in the Savannah-Chatham...
SCAD and Feed the Hungry providing meals to children
Animal shelters have not escaped pandemic-era trends.
Bryan Co. Animal Shelter at capacity