New surveillance system to help crackdown on Tybee beach violations

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Code enforcement on Tybee Island will be keeping a closer eye on beach violations, like littering and dogs on the beach, with a new beach surveillance system.

It’s part of the set-up in the old Marine Science Center, which is now being called the South Annex Building. Inside, a code enforcement officer will monitor beach video cameras in real-time.

The cameras are located on North Beach at the new Marine Science Center, on Center Island at Beachside Colony Condos, on either side of the pier, at the sandbar, and on the Back River fishing pier.

“Code enforcement is going to be up there dispatching code enforcement personnel. They will be able to monitor the entire beach all the way from the river on the north end to ally 3 on the south end,” SAID Shawn Gillen, Tybee Island City Manager.

The cameras will not be recording, they will only be used to monitor beach violations.

The code enforcement team is expected to be moving into the new building next week.

