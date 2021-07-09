Open houses being held on the future of the Fairgrounds property

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah wants include you in the next steps for the Fairgrounds property.

Mayor Van Johnson and Alderwoman Estella Shabazz are hosting two open house community meetings for citizens to ask questions and talk with city leaders and the developers of the three proposals on the table. Those proposals include recreation facilities, a mini police station and a health clinic.

The open house-style meetings will be held on Tuesday, July 13, at the Fairgrounds property, located at 4701 Meding St., and Wednesday, July 14, at the Savannah Civic Center. Both are scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and residents can drop in at any time.

The proposals will be presented to council on July 15.

