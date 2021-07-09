Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Open houses being held on the future of the Fairgrounds property

*
*(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah wants include you in the next steps for the Fairgrounds property.

Mayor Van Johnson and Alderwoman Estella Shabazz are hosting two open house community meetings for citizens to ask questions and talk with city leaders and the developers of the three proposals on the table. Those proposals include recreation facilities, a mini police station and a health clinic.

The open house-style meetings will be held on Tuesday, July 13, at the Fairgrounds property, located at 4701 Meding St., and Wednesday, July 14, at the Savannah Civic Center. Both are scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and residents can drop in at any time.

The proposals will be presented to council on July 15.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More power lines and trees down on 16th Street in downtown Port Royal, S.C.
PHOTOS: Elsa’s impact on Ga., S.C.
No injuries reported after tornado damages Effingham Co. neighborhood
WATCH: Coverage of Tropical Storm Elsa as it begins to leave the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
Georgia power truck
Thousands still without power across the Coastal Empire
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby

Latest News

*
Tybee considers changes to marijuana possession charges
Code enforcement on Tybee Island will be keeping a closer eye on beach violations with a new...
New surveillance system to help crackdown on Tybee beach violations
Bud Scott cooks ribs for neighbors
Effingham Co. man uses cooking to help neighbors in aftermath of tornado
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee offers free brush disposal following Elsa