Organizations helping families get ready to head back to school

It’s almost time to start looking at school supply lists.
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICJHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s almost time to start looking at school supply lists.

Three organizations are partnering this year to help families get the supplies they need.

It’s that time of year again when parents need to start getting their kids ready for the school year, but for some parents the financial strain of the pandemic has made that even harder.

Bryan County Family Connection and United Way host back-to-school donation drives each year for any families who might need help sending their kids back to school. Richmond Hill Kiwanis is new to the mix this year. Their key advisor is also a teacher who says he knows the cost of sending kids back-to-school just isn’t feasible for some families right now.

“I talked to several parents last year who really weren’t even making it month-to-month and so yeah, it was, they wanted, they, couldn’t even pay the internet bill and so it’s a good thing they got help there,” said Stephen Peterson, Richmond Hill High School teacher.

United Way will have pick-ups for Bryan County students from July 26 through the 27th. There will be food, prizes, backpacks and supplies available.

The Back-to-School drive for Richmond Hill Kiwanis ends Friday night, but United Way is still accepting donations until July 16.

