Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Police looking for man who keeps stealing flowers from Statesboro business

Police in Statesboro hope you can help them with a strange case.
Police in Statesboro hope you can help them with a strange case.(Statesboro Police Department)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Statesboro hope you can help them with a strange case.

They say the same man has been helping himself to the flowers outside of one business over and over.

Police say stealing flowers off the front of a business hardly qualifies as the crime of the century. But it’s the number of times this has happened that has them concerned and they say this suspect faces serious charges.

Detectives say a security camera has caught a man and car in front of a business several times. They say the man leaves with some of the flowers growing at the front door. They say each time has been between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., so they wonder if he’s on his way to or from work.

Police say it’s not the value of the flowers but the principle of trespassing and taking someone’s property.

“We’d very much like to make an arrest in these cases, if for no other reason than to give the business owners some peace of mind that they don’t have to worry about him for a while,” said Capt. Jared Akins with Statesboro Police.

He says the man faces several misdemeanor charges. Anyone with info can contact police anonymously online, by phone, or social media.

He asks that anyone who recognizes the man or the car to contact police. Also, if you’re a business owner who’s had the same problem, they’d like to hear from you too.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More power lines and trees down on 16th Street in downtown Port Royal, S.C.
PHOTOS: Elsa’s impact on Ga., S.C.
No injuries reported after tornado damages Effingham Co. neighborhood
Angela Montgomery
Woman charged with kidnapping twins, shooting mother indicted by grand jury
WTOC Investigates has confirmed it took twice as long than a typical response time for an...
Ambulance delays, confusion led to longer wait time for Tybee lightning strike victim
More power lines and trees down on 16th Street in downtown Port Royal, S.C.
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Beaufort Co. as Tropical Storm Elsa passed over the area

Latest News

Parents, if you need a fun activity for your children this summer this might be something for...
Chatham Co. kids receiving opportunity to learn basic business skills
At least one tornado came through Port Royal overnight Wednesday. Now, Port Royal Veterinary...
Port Royal Veterinary Hospital hit hard after torndao
SCAD is teaming up with Feed the Hungry to help keep children fed in the Savannah-Chatham...
SCAD and Feed the Hungry providing meals to children
Animal shelters have not escaped pandemic-era trends.
Bryan Co. Animal Shelter at capacity