Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Port Royal Veterinary Hospital hit hard after tornado

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTOC) - We’re hearing from a business owner who was hit by Tropical Storm Elsa this week.

At least one tornado came through Port Royal overnight Wednesday. Now, Port Royal Veterinary Hospital is working through the damage.

From the outside, you can see the town’s veterinary hospital took on some branches, but the damage inside really tells the tale of the storm’s impact.

“If I think about it too closely it’s very devastating.”

Water everywhere and a tree even coming through the ceiling. There’s a lot of cleanup to be done, but Dr. Marikay Campbell says the emotions come from more than just this storm.

“We’ve made it all the way through COVID without having to close, and now to just kind of be getting back to normal to get this kind of a gut punch out of nowhere. I’m just trying to concentrate on staying positive that we will find a way through this,” said Dr. Campbell.

On that optimistic note, there is some good news.

“All the pets were safe! That was the biggest thing, that was the biggest worry.”

Dr. Campbell says their goal is to get back to what they do best with a full staff whenever possible. If you want to help, she says they’ll be updating their social media and website with ways to do so.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting occurred at the Jennifer Ross...
Victim, suspect identified in deadly shooting at Savannah athletic complex
Mark Winchell
Savannah surgeon released on bond after arrest for sending nude photos to undercover officer
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
TV series begins filming on Tybee Island on Tuesday
TV series begins filming on Tybee Island on Tuesday
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death on McLaws Road

Latest News

FIEL PHOTO: A South Carolina voter holds up an 'I voted' sticker after casting her ballot.
It may not be a presidential election, but November vote still important for communities
Savannah man sentenced to prison for distributing child pornography
The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting occurred at the Jennifer Ross...
Victim, suspect identified in deadly shooting at Savannah athletic complex
FILE PHOTO
Man sentenced to prison for setting February fire at Savannah hotel
Victim, suspect identified in deadly shooting at Savannah athletic complex
Victim, suspect identified in deadly shooting at Savannah athletic complex