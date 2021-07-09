Sky Cams
Port Royal Veterinary Hospital hit hard after torndao

At least one tornado came through Port Royal overnight Wednesday. Now, Port Royal Veterinary Hospital is working through the damage.
At least one tornado came through Port Royal overnight Wednesday. Now, Port Royal Veterinary Hospital is working through the damage.(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTOC) - We’re hearing from a business owner who was hit by Tropical Storm Elsa this week.

At least one tornado came through Port Royal overnight Wednesday. Now, Port Royal Veterinary Hospital is working through the damage.

From the outside, you can see the town’s veterinary hospital took on some branches, but the damage inside really tells the tale of the storm’s impact.

“If I think about it too closely it’s very devastating.”

Water everywhere and a tree even coming through the ceiling. There’s a lot of cleanup to be done, but Dr. Marikay Campbell says the emotions come from more than just this storm.

“We’ve made it all the way through COVID without having to close, and now to just kind of be getting back to normal to get this kind of a gut punch out of nowhere. I’m just trying to concentrate on staying positive that we will find a way through this,” said Dr. Campbell.

On that optimistic note, there is some good news.

“All the pets were safe! That was the biggest thing, that was the biggest worry.”

Dr. Campbell says their goal is to get back to what they do best with a full staff whenever possible. If you want to help, she says they’ll be updating their social media and website with ways to do so.

