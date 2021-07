SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for 81-year-old Cora Lee who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

She was last seen at 1 p.m. on Thursday on E. 39th Street.

She is 5′5″, 125 pounds, has white hair and was last seen wearing a navy top with white and multiple colors and brown pants.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.