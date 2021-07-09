Sky Cams
SCAD and Feed the Hungry providing meals to children

SCAD is teaming up with Feed the Hungry to help keep children fed in the Savannah-Chatham...
SCAD is teaming up with Feed the Hungry to help keep children fed in the Savannah-Chatham County community.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - SCAD is teaming up with Feed the Hungry to help keep children fed in the Savannah-Chatham County community.

It’s all part of the university’s SCAD SERVE initiative. The director of SCAD SERVE says they came up with this idea after hearing from Georgia House Representative Carl Gillard.

Gillard said students who are normally provided food during the school year can’t get any for the summer. Each week SCAD and Feed the Hungry will provide boxed lunches to those in need at different locations.

“In collaboration with Feed the Hungry, we’ve identified 13 different places that we’re delivering lunches to. In total, we provide about 1,500 lunches each week and we will do that through out the seven weeks of summer so these youth have nourishment and joy that the lunches bring,” said Scot Linzey, Director of SCAD SERVE.

Linzey says all the food being provided is by SCAD’s dining services - Bon-appetite.

Open houses being held on the future of the Fairgrounds property