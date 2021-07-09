Sky Cams
Sheriff: Arrest in slaying of 3 men found at a golf course

Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) - Police in Georgia say an arrest has been made in connection with the slaying of three men found shot to death on a golf course in an Atlanta suburb.

Cobb County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Saba Long told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Bryan Rhoden was taken into custody Thursday evening. No further information was immediately available.

Police say golf pro Eugene Siller was gunned down Saturday when he went to find out why a pickup truck had driven onto the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.

Two other men were found dead in the bed of the pickup truck. Both had been fatally shot.

