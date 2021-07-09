Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in slaying of golf pro, 2 others at Georgia country club

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. - An arrest has been made in the slaying of three men found shot to death on a golf course in an Atlanta suburb.

Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said that Bryan Rhoden was taken into custody Thursday evening in Chamblee.

Rhoden faces numerous charges, including three counts of murder.

Police say golf pro Eugene Siller was gunned down Saturday when he went to find out why a pickup truck had driven onto the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.

CRIME | Suspect named in inmate slaying at Augusta State Medical Prison

Two other men were found dead in the bed of the pickup truck.

Both had been fatally shot.

Police on Wednesday identified those men as 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California and 76-year-old Paul Pierson of Kansas.

Police haven’t said what prompted the violence.

The slaying happened amid a deadly crime wave across the two-state region as well as the U.S. At least 150 people were shot to death across the country over the holiday weekend.

Friends have been saying they couldn’t imagine why Siller would be killed.

“No one would set out with calculated evil, to set out and do something wrong to Gene,” said friend Rand Eberhard. “Gene was a bringer of light. The goodness of God. He was a peaceful dude. He built community. Didn’t have one enemy.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More power lines and trees down on 16th Street in downtown Port Royal, S.C.
PHOTOS: Elsa’s impact on Ga., S.C.
No injuries reported after tornado damages Effingham Co. neighborhood
WATCH: Coverage of Tropical Storm Elsa as it begins to leave the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
Georgia power truck
Thousands still without power across the Coastal Empire
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby

Latest News

The Savannah Police Department is searching for 81-year-old Cora Lee who suffers from...
Savannah Police locate missing woman with Alzheimer’s
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida
More power lines and trees down on 16th Street in downtown Port Royal, S.C.
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Beaufort Co. as Tropical Storm Elsa passed over the area
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee City Council did not vote on a proposed agreement with Chatham Emergency Services