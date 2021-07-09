Suspect arrested in slaying of golf pro, 2 others at Georgia country club

KENNESAW, Ga. - An arrest has been made in the slaying of three men found shot to death on a golf course in an Atlanta suburb.

Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said that Bryan Rhoden was taken into custody Thursday evening in Chamblee.

Rhoden faces numerous charges, including three counts of murder.

Police say golf pro Eugene Siller was gunned down Saturday when he went to find out why a pickup truck had driven onto the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.

Two other men were found dead in the bed of the pickup truck.

Both had been fatally shot.

Police on Wednesday identified those men as 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California and 76-year-old Paul Pierson of Kansas.

Police haven’t said what prompted the violence.

The slaying happened amid a deadly crime wave across the two-state region as well as the U.S. At least 150 people were shot to death across the country over the holiday weekend.

Friends have been saying they couldn’t imagine why Siller would be killed.

“No one would set out with calculated evil, to set out and do something wrong to Gene,” said friend Rand Eberhard. “Gene was a bringer of light. The goodness of God. He was a peaceful dude. He built community. Didn’t have one enemy.”

