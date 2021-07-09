Tropical Storm Elsa causes $750,000 in damage in Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re learning Tropical Storm Elsa did about $750,000 worth of damage to properties in Port Royal.

That’s according to the city’s mayor.

We know at least two tornadoes touched down in the Port Royal and Parris Island areas before midnight Wednesday. No injuries were reported, but about 44 properties were damaged.

The mayor says the roads should be clear by Friday evening. They’re still waiting on an update on power outages from the storm.

A lot of this damage was concentrated on one street - Parris Avenue.

Paris Avenue runs straight through the town of Port Royal and it’s where most of the damage is. Friday, crews were out cleaning up the street to help return the town to normal life.

“Well the damage kind of crazy man because you go down this way there’s trees over houses and you got the tree company doing work right now taking trees off of houses, but other than that everything else is alright. So a couple houses messed up, that’s it,” said Maurice Simmons, power line worker.

Simmons said they were mainly working on this one street in Port Royal, and they had a lot of help doing it.

