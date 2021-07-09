Tybee City Council did not vote on a proposed agreement with Chatham Emergency Services

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The recent resignation of the Tybee Fire Chief has prompted discussion about who will take over the role.

Tybee Island City Council discussed a 90-day agreement with Chatham Emergency Services.

Tybee Island City Council did not to vote on a proposed agreement with Chatham Emergency Services at their Thursday night meeting.

The original proposal came with strong opposition from residents.

“We’ve got to keep our fire department in this community and not farming out to someone else. I’m devastated at the thought process could happen,” said one.

“Chatham and American have a 30 minute response time. I think everybody in this room knows that,” said another.

“As a business owner how will that set the insurance, taxes, response time, will there be a subscription fee,” asked a third.

Council instead voted to expand the list of options outside of Chatham EMS with a physical presence on Tybee to temporarily fill the role as Fire Chief and Assistant Chief.

The city manager and city attorney will have the next seven to 10 days to find people to fit the role, if possible. As well as put the word out for a new chief to fill the Chief position permanently.

The city is also looking to get feedback from the fire department as a whole.

“Just to see what we’re doing right, what we’re doing wrong, what would make their jobs better and what would motivate them,” said Mayor Shirley Sessions.

WTOC reached out to Chatham Fire before Tybee’s council meeting.

The department says it, “Has enjoyed a great working relationship with the Tybee Island Fire Department since signing a mutual aid agreement 37 years ago.” And, “This is the Tybee City Council’s decision. If they vote to move forward, Chatham Fire stands ready to assist their neighboring agency.”

