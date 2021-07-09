Sky Cams
Tybee considers changes to marijuana possession charges

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island city council voted on the first reading of an ordinance that would change the punishment for marijuana possession in the city.

This ordinance would make possession of up to two ounces of marijuana a ticketing offence instead of jail time.

Tybee Island leaders say they are the first city in Georgia to consider such an ordinance.

Some council members want to look at records and remove similar offences from past records. Officials say they would consider removing those charges from offenders in the last six months to a year.

WTOC will keep you updated on this.

