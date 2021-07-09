Weeping Time Coalition presents partial findings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Weeping Time Coalition, joined by two members of the Savannah city council, met in West Savannah Friday.

As we’ve reported the group opposes the Salvation Army’s proposal to build a homeless shelter on a plot of land off Augusta Avenue in West Savannah.

They claim it is the former site of the Weeping time Slave auction. The city says it is not.

The Weeping Time Coalition met Friday at the Solomon Temple - just down the road from the site. Councilwomen Keesha Gibson-Carter and Alicia Miller-Blakely were also there.

The city and the coalition are each doing a study to determine where the Weeping Time happened. The major finding presented Friday was a map, which the group says proves the sale happened on the property in-question.

WTOC has not confirm the map’s validity and the group would not say where they got the map from. A spokesman told us they are not releasing any specifics about their study, just yet.

