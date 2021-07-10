Aluminum cup pilot program giving new way to carry to-go cups in Savannah

Sky Cams
A new way to carry around your to-go cups is heading to the Coastal Empire. Savannah’s aluminum cup pilot program is a new step toward the city becoming more environmentally friendly.(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new way to carry around your to-go cups is heading to the Coastal Empire. Savannah’s aluminum cup pilot program is a new step toward the city becoming more environmentally friendly.

The co-owner of Namaste Savannah says they are thinking of the environmental aspect of the aluminum to-go cup program. He says it will be extremely beneficial on holiday weekends when there’s a lot of plastic and trash all over the streets.

“Taking away plastic cups is a really good idea because you know whenever we have festivals or like July 4, Memorial Day, St. Patrick’s Day, we have trash all over the city, which is plastic basically which is really horrible for the environment,” said co-owner of Namaste Sandeep Tamrakar.

The City hopes this program will be more sustainable for the environment. The plan is to launch the pilot program this month.

If you’re an interested business owner, don’t miss out. Sign-ups close this Monday, July 12.

