Back 2 School Rally held in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Next month students head back to school, so in preparation the Liberty County School System held their annual Back 2 School Rally Saturday afternoon.

Families were given tons of free school supplies to last them all year!

A line of cars showed up Saturday morning for the 23rd annual Back 2 School Rally.

“I’m just amazed that people, even in the midst of a pandemic that we’re going through that they want to come out and help,” said event coordinator Lavonia LeCounte.

LeCounte says last year they altered the way they pulled off the event and made it a drive-thru style. This year was no different.

“With all the school supplies that are going to be given out, parents will receive so much that it will carry them throughout their entire school year.”

LeCounte says 45 stations set up to give out things like backpacks, notebooks and pencils. United Way gave out food and the Diversity Health Center gave the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible people.

“We have every school in Liberty County is represented, we have businesses out here today, we have churches out here, we have the city of Midway out here, we have the fire department out here.”

People in the community say this event means so much to them. Aneysha Mack just graduated high school and she says this is a big help as she prepares for college.

“I have an Amazon list as we speak, but I can take off half the stuff on there because I’m getting it today,” said Mack.

Mack says this event is an inspiration to her.

“To know that we have a community who does stuff like this for children, it’s honestly just something to look up to. I look up to these people, so maybe I can do something like this one day.”

