Boil water advisory issued for residents north of the Sonny Dixon Interchange

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Port Wentworth has issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses north of the Sonny Dixon Interchange.

An incident Saturday morning with the water system caused the precautionary water advisory.

This advisory will be in effect for the next 24 hours. Updates regarding this situation will be posted on the City of Port Wentworth’s website.

