Boil water advisory issued for residents north of the Sonny Dixon Interchange

The City of Port Wentworth has issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses north...
The City of Port Wentworth has issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses north of the Sonny Dixon Interchange.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Port Wentworth has issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses north of the Sonny Dixon Interchange.

An incident Saturday morning with the water system caused the precautionary water advisory.

This advisory will be in effect for the next 24 hours. Updates regarding this situation will be posted on the City of Port Wentworth’s website.

