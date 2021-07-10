Sky Cams
Engagement ring sales soar as US rebounds from COVID-19

There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - More Americans are saying “I do.”

The wedding industry is making a major rebound as much of the United States is bouncing back from COVID-19.

Price Blanchard, an executive vice president with the Shane Co., a privately held jeweler, told CNN business sales of both engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise.

In addition, nuptials that were postponed due to the pandemic are also taking place as family and friends are able to gather again in person.

One reason for a rise in marriages, besides true love, is many Americans have been able to save money during the shutdown while they were not able to go out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

