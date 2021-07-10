First City Pride Center celebrates 4th anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First City Pride Center celebrated their fourth anniversary of serving in the Hostess City Friday night.

To celebrate, they put together a community wide event at the First City Pride building. The event included food trucks, drag performances and a silent auction.

Dusty Church, the Chair of the Board for First City Pride Center, says the pandemic has made the past year incredibly difficult but they’ve been able to continue to offer their services.

“We’ve been able to adjust, we’ve been able to offer telehealth services for mental and behavioral health care, appointments, HIV testing and things to at least make sure that people still have opportunity but to be able to finally get together and allow people to build those bonds that help to sustain us is just critical. And this is a really joyful night for that reason,” Church said.

If you would like to support the organization, you can head to their website.

