Hinesville Police make arrest in shots fired incident

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department has arrested one person after a shots fired incident Friday night.

Police say multiple shots were fired by a man in the Harbor North apartment complex on Veterans Parkway. Chief Loyld Slater says one man has been charged with aggravated assault after a brief chase which ended at the Enmark gas station on Pineland Avenue and E.G. Miles Parkway.

The man told authorities he was defending himself. Police found a handgun in the glove compartment of his car.

The man the suspect was allegedly defending himself from was also at the gas station and told police he had not fired a weapon. Police searched the area of Harbor North for a weapon and couldn’t locate one.

No one was injured during the incident.

The case is under investigation and it is expected the police will release more information Monday.

The Coastal News Service contributed to this story.

