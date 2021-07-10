Injured Barred Owl rescued from Liberty Co. road

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An injured Barred Owl was found Friday night on a Liberty County road by a Good Samaritan.

According to Liberty County deputy LT. Jason Colvin, the owl was found shortly before midnight by a woman traveling on Dunlevie Road in Allenhurst. She spotted the owl near the intersection of Dunlevie Road and Church Street.

The woman called 911 and a deputy was dispatched to see what aid he could give to the bird. The deputy wrapped the owl inside of a blanket and later transferred the bird into a K-9 officer’s vehicle, inside one of his cages.

Deputies say they made numerous calls to veterinarians in Savannah and Hinesville to get the bird aid without any help. They were able to notify Bessie Jackson of Bessie’s Birds in Midway.

Jackson says they will evaluate the owl’s injuries, nurse it back to health, and then release it back into the wild. As of Saturday afternoon, the owl was doing well.

