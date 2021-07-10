Sky Cams
Reports of celebratory gunfire over holiday weekend

For several Savannahians, that holiday weekend left them with windshields, roofs and other...
For several Savannahians, that holiday weekend left them with windshields, roofs and other property to fix. Savannah Police say the damage is from celebratory gunfire.(WTOC)
By Bria Bolden
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It has been almost a week since we celebrated the Fourth of July.

For several Savannahians, that holiday weekend left them with windshields, roofs and other property to fix. Savannah Police say the damage is from celebratory gunfire.

The Director of Global Tactical Training Group says celebratory gunfire happens all the time. At least seven people reported property damage from celebratory gunfire to Savannah Police over the holiday weekend.

One person was even in their car when a bullet came through the windshield.

You may have heard the saying what goes up must come down. Police use it to try to discourage people from firing guns to celebrate July 4th or New Years Eve.

“A bullet can travel upwards of a mile and still be very dangerous obviously and when you shoot them up in the air, the problem is you don’t know where they’re going to come down,” said Gary Glemboski, Director of Global Tactical Training Group.

Glemboski says most of the time, people don’t get injured from it but it does cause property damage. In fact, seven people across the city of Savannah reported damage to cars and their homes from celebratory gunfire.

One person says he came home to find a bullet that had come through his roof and landed on his coffee table. One person found a piece of a copper bullet in his attic.

Another was in his car when a bullet hit it.

“If somebody wants to go out and shoot a gun in the air, I just recommend against it. It’s just too dangerous and the potential for getting somebody hurt, or even yourself is just too high to think about it.”

There were no injuries involved in these incidents, according to reports from SPD. Five cars and two homes were damaged.

Glemboski says if your car, home or any other property was damaged because of celebratory gunfire, make sure you report it to police.

