SATURDAY | Muggy, with spotty summer thunderstorms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good evening! Temperatures are in the upper 80s to near 90 where it is dry and the sunshine is out. Though, scattered thunderstorms are popping up across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Temperatures will cool into the low to mid-80s where it is raining. A couple storms may become strong and produce gusty winds and small hail. Any storm that develops will produce heavy rain and frequent, vivid lightning.

Spotty storms may continue into the evening as temperatures “cool” through the 80s and into the 70s.

The forecast features muggy conditions and spotty rain Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s before 9 a.m. followed by mid 80s, or so, by noon. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s by mid-afternoon. Scattered storms are possible through early evening, especially west of I-95.

Have a way to be alerted to rain and lightning approaching your area if you have outdoor plans and, remember, “if thunder roars, move indoors.”

Have a great evening,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.