Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Small COVID cluster linked to Southern Baptist meeting

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Health officials in Tennessee have linked a small coronavirus cluster to a meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention last month.

It was Nashville’s first large-scale conference after lifting restrictions on gatherings.

The Tennessean reports that Metro Public Health Department epidemiologist Leslie Waller said eight to 10 infections have been detected among attendees, but the cluster is almost certainly larger. Waller said it’s difficult to know how many other cases there might be because most of the more than 18,0000 attendees live out of state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert asking health officials in other states to contact Nashville health officials if they discover more infections that trace back to the annual meeting of the nation’s largest Protestant denomination.

Jonathan Howe, a spokesman for the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee, said the organization has not alerted attendees about the cluster and is working with city and state health officials to identify its next steps.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— New virus surge is sending younger patients to Spain’s hospitals

— White House calling out critics of door-to-door vaccine push

— California will require masks at schools this fall

— Indonesia short on oxygen, seeks help as virus cases soar

— Mexico enters 3rd wave of coronavirus, infections up 29%

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Lady Jill Biden Visits Green Truck Pub
Local restaurant reacts to surprise visit from FLOTUS
*
Tybee considers changes to marijuana possession charges
More power lines and trees down on 16th Street in downtown Port Royal, S.C.
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Beaufort Co. as Tropical Storm Elsa passed over the area
Angela Montgomery
Woman charged with kidnapping twins, shooting mother indicted by grand jury
Police in Statesboro hope you can help them with a strange case.
Police looking for man who keeps stealing flowers from Statesboro business

Latest News

The Hinesville Police Department has arrested one person after a shots fired incident Friday...
Hinesville Police make arrest in shots fired incident
Over 30 million people are under heat alerts this weekend.
California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets US West
Over 30 million people are under heat alerts this weekend.
West prepares for another scorching weekend
Australia's Ashleigh Barty reacts after defeating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the...
Start the Barty! Australian wins Wimbledon for 2nd major