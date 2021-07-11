Chatham County Police Department investigating homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Saturday.

According to police, officers and detectives responded to the 300 block of Chevis Road where 55-year-old Francisco Garcia was found deceased.

Investigators say they’ve gathered evidence and are interviewing possible witnesses as they seek to identify a suspect.

Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to call the Chatham County Police Department detectives at 912-651-4717 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Stick with WTOC for the latest updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.