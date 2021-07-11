Damaging storm causes tree to fall on Liberty Co. trailer

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Recovery and clean up efforts are underway Saturday night after a damaging storm in Liberty County.

A tree fell on a trailer displacing one resident and leaving neighbors in shock.

It was a traumatizing night for residents of Sasser Trailer Park. There were trees down everywhere and Liberty County Emergency Services said even a train had to stop. The one resident who was displaced says he’s still trying to process what just happened.

“Crash, and my whole house just shook. And I got, I was terrified,” said Michael McFadden, home damaged in storm.

In just seconds Michael McFadden says he lost everything.

“Well, I was outside on the porch and it started raining real bad so I went in the house and I wasn’t in the house three seconds and I looked out the window and all of a sudden I see this big huge gust of wind and things flying by and it was scary.”

A neighbor says it all happened so quickly.

“I was sitting on my trailer, sitting outside up the street there and out of nowhere the wind just, I mean it was like that quick. And I ran inside my house and the power went off and I seen limbs flying everywhere. It was scary,” said neighbor Donald Jenkins.

McFadden says he thanks God he walked away with no injuries, but doesn’t know what he’s going to do now.

“I’ve never been displaced in my life and this is the first time for me.”

He says the trailer is a loss, but he’s grateful to be alive.

“Unharmed thank God.”

And says he’s still holding on to hope the only way he knows how.

“The Lord will provide.”

The Liberty County Fire Chief confirmed there were no injuries during the storm, just multiple trees and power lines down. Michael’s neighbors are in the process of putting together a fundraiser to help him get by.

