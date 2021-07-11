Sky Cams
Dave Turley's Sunday Weather Forecast 7-11-2021

*(wtoc)
By Dave Turley
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will be the dominant weather feature this week.  A coastal trough will keep a slightly better chance for afternoon showers and storms in the forecast through Wednesday.  We’ll see mainly dry mornings with some scattered showers and storms.  This will help keep our temps a little below average.  Rain chances begin to go down Thursday and remain low into the weekend.

Tonight will partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms through midnight, lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs near 90.

Monday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers through midnight, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers through midnight, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs near 90.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers through midnight, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

TROPICS:  No tropical development expected in the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast:  Tonight: S winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.  Monday: S winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Tuesday: SE winds at 5-10 kt.  Seas 3 ft.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

