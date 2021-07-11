Groups rally, call for Sen. Scott to support voting rights bills

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Voting rights advocates held a rally in North Charleston on Saturday calling for lawmakers to a pass a number off bills they say are designed to improve access to the ballot box.

Leaders from Carolina for All and the Racial Justice Network say they want people to feel confident their voices are being heard and that all voters have access to the polls.

“We think it’s very important that we make everybody aware that our vote is being under attack. Now if you’re an African American in South Carolina, that’s nothing new,” Carolina for All Director and Chair Lawrence Moore said.

The groups gathered on Saturday morning outside North Charleston City Hall, where United States Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) has his Lowcountry office.

“If you get a chance, call Tim Scott. Tell Tim Scott listen to us, not the wealthy corporate people that he’s following. Listen to the people of South Carolina and what we actually need,” Moore said.

They’re calling for Congress to pass a number of voting-related bills, including the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the “For the People Act.”

Proponents say the For the People Act would expand voter registration and access and election integrity, but opponents say the Democratic-led bill is a partisan attempt to federalize elections.

Besides legislation, those who spoke on Saturday are also calling for increased accountability to make sure all votes are properly counted and to prevent people from being removed from voter registration rolls.

“Tim Scott has a responsibility to the citizens of South Carolina to represent our concerns and to make sure that we can access our ballots just as easy in (20)22 and (20)21 and going forward as we did in (20)20,” Moore said.

Scott’s office has not responded to a request for a comment, but in the past he has called the For the People Act a “partisan power grab” and in an op-ed for Fox News in May he wrote that the bill would make it easier to cheat and harder to vote while taking control away from local officials and giving it to the federal government.

