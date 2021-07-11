Juvenile detained after stabbing at Hilton Head gas station

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday night at the Circle K on Lagoon Road on Hilton Head Island.

Around 7:45 p.m. deputies responded to a hospital for reports of a stabbing victim.

When deputies met the male victim, they learned he was stabbed inside the Circle K convenience store around 7:20 p.m. Deputies also learned the suspect left the scene in a brown Cadillac following the stabbing.

Deputies found the suspect lying down inside the Cadillac in a parking lot near the Circle K a short time later.

Deputies detained the suspect, who is a juvenile, and interviewed him.

Deputies say the victim is receiving treatment for multiple stab wounds.

