Juvenile detained after stabbing at Hilton Head gas station

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)(WDBJ)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday night at the Circle K on Lagoon Road on Hilton Head Island.

Around 7:45 p.m. deputies responded to a hospital for reports of a stabbing victim.

When deputies met the male victim, they learned he was stabbed inside the Circle K convenience store around 7:20 p.m. Deputies also learned the suspect left the scene in a brown Cadillac following the stabbing.

Deputies found the suspect lying down inside the Cadillac in a parking lot near the Circle K a short time later.

Deputies detained the suspect, who is a juvenile, and interviewed him.

Deputies say the victim is receiving treatment for multiple stab wounds.

