Savannah Police asking for help locating aggravated assault suspect

Daniel Hagan
Daniel Hagan(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted in connection to a June 29 aggravated assault.

Daniel Hagan, 21, is wanted on three counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124. Tipsters can also send tips to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. Tips can also be submitted online by selecting “Submit Online Tip.”

