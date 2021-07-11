Savannah Police investing early morning shooting near City Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday around 3 a.m. in the Ellis Square area.

According to police there is one known victim at this time. The victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no arrests have been made and they’re working to determine whether or not this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124. Tipsters can also send tips to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

