Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Police investing early morning shooting near City Market

One person is injured after a shooting that happened in the Ellis Square area.
One person is injured after a shooting that happened in the Ellis Square area.(AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday around 3 a.m. in the Ellis Square area.

According to police there is one known victim at this time. The victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no arrests have been made and they’re working to determine whether or not this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124. Tipsters can also send tips to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOC for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Lady Jill Biden Visits Green Truck Pub
Local restaurant reacts to surprise visit from FLOTUS
The City of Port Wentworth has issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses north...
Boil water advisory issued for residents north of the Sonny Dixon Interchange
Police in Statesboro hope you can help them with a strange case.
Police looking for man who keeps stealing flowers from Statesboro business
For several Savannahians, that holiday weekend left them with windshields, roofs and other...
Reports of celebratory gunfire over holiday weekend
*
Tybee considers changes to marijuana possession charges

Latest News

Recovery and clean up efforts are underway Saturday night after a damaging storm in Liberty...
Damaging storm causes tree to fall on Liberty Co. trailer
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Juvenile detained after stabbing at Hilton Head gas station
Damaging storm causes tree to fall on Liberty Co. trailer
Damaging storm causes tree to fall on Liberty Co. trailer
Daniel Hagan
Savannah Police asking for help locating aggravated assault suspect