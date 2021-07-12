Sky Cams
Backstreet Boys back in Las Vegas for a Christmas residency

FILE - AJ McLean, from left, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, and Howie Dorough...
FILE - AJ McLean, from left, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, and Howie Dorough of The Backstreet Boys appear at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2019. The pioneering boy band is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party,” a series of 12 holiday shows at the Planet Hollywood resort this November and December. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Everybody, Backstreet’s back — in Vegas. The pioneering boy band is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party,” a series of 12 holiday shows at the Planet Hollywood resort this November and December.

The band will be playing the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from Nov. 11-Dec. 23. That’s the same place where they created the residency “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” from 2017 to 2018. Tickets start at $89.

