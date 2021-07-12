Businesses on Broughton St. impacted by nearby construction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A short walk from the Savannah River is where construction is underway on Broughton Street.

Jefferson and Whitaker streets are being worked on, closing that stretch to vehicle traffic.

The Ordinary Pub staff took to Facebook over the weekend to call out the contractor for what they say has been a lack of communication on how their business was being affected by temporary closures on Saturday.

The post said they had to close for 45 minutes because their water was cut off while the contractor did some work outside The Ordinary Pub’s entrance. In the Facebook post the restaurant staff said they couldn’t get any answers from the contracting crew when they asked.

And according to The Ordinary Pub staff, this isn’t the only time they’ve had to unexpectedly close because of the work going on along Broughton Street outside their door.

WTOC spoke with city staff overseeing the project about the business’ concerns, and what’s happening moving forward.

“When you’re tearing up a street there are water cutoffs and we’re replacing water mains because these are very old water systems, and God forbid we didn’t do that. Something would eventually happen and we’d have to shut it all down. So, we’re trying to do it as we go with the construction, and that causes water cutoffs. What is not acceptable is for the contractor not to convey that to the business owner, and that is what occurred on this Saturday, is that there was miscommunication about that and lack of communication. The City stepped in on Saturday morning, and the water was back within an hour,” said Susan Broker, Special Events, Film and Tourism with the City of Savannah.

The next zoom meeting to get all the latest on the project and it’s timeline is tentatively scheduled for July 20.

