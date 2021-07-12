Chatham Co. Board of Elections approves precinct, polling changes

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Board of Elections has approved precinct changes in the northwestern end of the county as well as made changes to two polling locations.

According to the board, population growth in precinct 7-11 caused the need to split the zone now between three precincts – 7-11, 8-17, and 8-18.

Savannah First Seventh-day Adventist Church will continue to serve as the polling location for precinct 8-18. The Savannah Campus of Georgia Tech will be the polling location for precinct 7-11.

Click here for a presentation on the precinct changes.

* (Chatham County Voter Registration)

The county elections office is currently working to secure the location for precinct 8-17.

Polling changes were made for precincts 7-01 and 8-15 in Garden City.

The poll for precinct 7-01 will be moved to First Baptist Church of Garden City, the current poll for 8-15, in order to accommodate recent growth. The new polling location for precinct 8-15 will be the Cooper Center, managed by the City of Garden City.

