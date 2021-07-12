City of Tybee Island asking for public’s input on Strand Avenue construction

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island has spent the last month gathering community input about a plan to build restrooms, changing rooms and showers on the island’s south end. While almost everyone agrees more bathrooms are needed, some are afraid the project encroaches on the protective dune buffer zone.

City Manager Shawn Gillen says he understands the concerns residents have about the project and that they’ve taken their comments into consideration, but he wants to be clear that these plans won’t damage the dunes. In fact, he says the dune construction still isn’t complete from when they were restored more than a year ago and this project was all part of the plan.

“The construction is not completed on the dunes because part of the project was to do additional structures along the dune area,” said Gillen.

This project plan is outlined by markers posted along Strand Avenue. While a bit hard to read, it shows that there would be 12 changing rooms, six restrooms and three showers in the span of six blocks.

“The layout not only impacts the character of the dunescape and the views of all the condos that are in this area, but also impacts the dunes themselves,” said resident Jennifer Fassos.

Fassos’s condo faces the area that is the focus of the project design. She says she understands the need for more restrooms but worries there’s not enough space between the dunes and the sidewalk for them.

“It makes the most sense to all of us to put the majority of the facilities at the base of the pier, that’s the busiest year-round, and then maybe do something on a smaller scale down here at the 18th Street crossover where there is a significant amount of space,” said Fassos.

However, City Manager Shawn Gillen says the structures won’t affect the dune area or the safety element the dunes provide and that they won’t be going against any ordinance or Georgia Department of Natural Resources rules to build them. He says the original project plans have been modified, though, to accommodate concerns residents brought up like view obstruction and more.

“We went back to the drawing board with the residents and we moved the structures, so they’re not directly in front of a condo, but rather be directly in front of the cross streets, things like that. We’ve changed the profile, we’ve lowered them down so it’s not blocking the view of the water,” said Gillen.

Gillen says the pier area, suggested by residents including Fassos, is too congested already. He says having restrooms there could be a public safety issue. He says having them spread out along the parking lot helps pedestrian traffic.

Gillen also says the plan includes small retaining walls that’ll help keep sand from migrating toward the parking lot.

“We’re not digging out the dunes or anything like that,” he said.

Now, this project was supposed to start in January but because of the resident concerns the DNR wanted the City of Tybee Island to develop a new plan. On Friday, Gillen says they’re going to Brunswick to present the project in front of the DNR committee for a vote.

