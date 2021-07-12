Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Cunningham announcing plan to legalize marijuana in SC

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his campaign for South Carolina governor on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Cunningham says he wants to legalize marijuana in South Carolina, something he says would provide healthcare options, create jobs and generate millions in revenue for the state. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By MEG KINNARD
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — A Democrat running to unseat South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is pushing for legalization of marijuana in the state.

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham says that would offer health care options and spin off millions in tax revenue. Cunningham discussed his plan last week with The Associated Press ahead of Monday’s official rollout of the plan.

He would also expunge criminal records for low-level marijuana-related crimes. Two other Democrats have filed for next year’s gubernatorial primary.

Cunningham says there’s support for legalization in South Carolina and that his plan would shore up the state’s finances by taking advantage of what he sees as an inevitable wave of change across the country.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

One person is injured after a shooting that happened in the Ellis Square area.
Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting near City Market
Police responded to the 300 block of Chevis Road, Saturday, where they found a 55-year-old man...
Chatham County Police Department investigating homicide
Daniel Hagan
Savannah Police asking for help locating aggravated assault suspect
First Lady Jill Biden Visits Green Truck Pub
Local restaurant reacts to surprise visit from FLOTUS
A new way to carry around your to-go cups is heading to the Coastal Empire. Savannah’s aluminum...
Monday is the last day to sign up for aluminum cup pilot program in Savannah

Latest News

Voting rights advocates held a rally in North Charleston on Saturday calling for lawmakers to a...
Groups rally, call for Sen. Scott to support voting rights bills
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Groups rally, call for Sen. Scott to support voting rights bills
First lady Jill Biden speaks on July 8, 2021, at a Savannah high school.
WATCH: First lady visits Georgia in push for COVID shots
First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Jackson State University during a visit Tuesday.
First Lady travels to Georgia, Florida to promote COVID-19 vaccine
Georgia Statehouse in Atlanta.
Judge won’t block parts of Georgia election law for now