Dave Turley’s Monday Wx Forecast 7-12-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will be the dominant weather feature this week. A coastal trough will keep a chance for showers and storms in the forecast Tuesday.through Wednesday. We’ll see a mainly dry morning with some scattered afternoon showers and storms Wednesday. This will help keep our temps a little below average. Rain chances begin to go down Thursday and remain low into the weekend. Temps increase slightly into the low 90s for the weekend.

Tonight will partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms through sunset, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers through midnight, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs near 90.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers through midnight, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

TROPICS: No tropical development expected in the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Tonight: S winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Tuesday: SE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Wednesday: SE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 3 ft.

