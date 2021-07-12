Demand pushes gas price up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - (July 12, 2021) - Georgia gas prices have risen 1.5¢ per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.90 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia. Gas prices in Georgia are 3.2¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 93.1¢ per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.63 a gallon today while the most expensive is $3.39, a difference of 76.0¢ per gallon.

AAA reports that Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by a penny to $3.14. In its latest weekly report, new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed gas demand jumped from 9.17 million barrels a day to 10.04 million barrels a day last week. The estimated rate, which will likely be revised in a few months after verified data is available, is the highest weekly gas demand estimate released by EIA since 1991 and only reflects one day of the Independence Day holiday weekend. Higher demand and a 6.1 million barrel decline in total gas stocks last week have pushed pump prices higher. If these trends continue, while the price of crude remains above $70 per barrel, American drivers can expect gas prices to continue climbing during the busy summer driving season.

OIL MARKET DYNAMICS

At the close of last Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 74¢ to settle at $72.94. Crude prices declined earlier in the week due to a stronger dollar and market concerns about excess crude supply. However, prices reversed course following the release of EIA’s report that showed total domestic crude inventories decreased by 6.9 million barrels to 445.5 million barrels last week.

Gas Buddy reports that the national average price of gasoline has risen 0.5¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13a gallon today. The national average is up 5.0¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.7¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

On July 12, 2020, gas in Georgia was $1.97a gallon (U.S. Average: $2.19)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Augusta- $2.90, up 6.7¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.84.

Macon- $2.88, up 6.8¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.81.

Atlanta- $2.91, up 1.4¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.90.

“While the national average has seen a slight rise over the last week, we may see some stabilization coming to the pump as oil prices hold just under their 2021 peak from last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Without additional crude oil supply coming online in the weeks ahead, we could see oil test $80 per barrel in the next couple of weeks. However, with U.S. gasoline demand falling slightly last week, we may have already seen peak consumption with the July 4 holiday. While the jury isn’t quite in on that just yet, we’re potentially only 4-6 weeks away from gas prices beginning a seasonal decline that we’re likely all eagerly awaiting.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.