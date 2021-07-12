Sky Cams
LIST: Back to school dates in the WTOC viewing area

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Below is a list of back to school dates for counties in the WTOC viewing area across the Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry.

*The counties are in alphabetical order.

  • Appling County – Monday, Aug. 2
  • Bacon County – Monday, Aug. 2
  • Beaufort County – Monday, Aug. 16
  • Bryan County – Tuesday, Aug. 3
  • Bulloch County – Monday, Aug. 2
  • Candler County – Monday, Aug. 2
  • Chatham County – Wednesday, Aug. 4
  • Effingham County – Thursday, Aug. 5
  • Evans County – Tuesday, Aug. 3
  • Hampton County District 1 & 2 – Monday, Aug. 16
  • Jasper County – Monday, Aug. 16
  • Jeff Davis County – Thursday, Aug. 5
  • Liberty County – Tuesday, Aug. 3
  • Long County – Monday, Aug. 2
  • McIntosh County – Monday, Aug. 9
  • Screven County – Monday Aug. 2
  • Tattnall County – Monday, Aug. 2
  • Toombs County – Friday, Aug. 6
  • Vidalia City Schools – Friday, Aug. 6
  • Wayne County – Monday, Aug. 9

