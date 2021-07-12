LIST: Back to school dates in the WTOC viewing area
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Below is a list of back to school dates for counties in the WTOC viewing area across the Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry.
*The counties are in alphabetical order.
- Appling County – Monday, Aug. 2
- Bacon County – Monday, Aug. 2
- Beaufort County – Monday, Aug. 16
- Bryan County – Tuesday, Aug. 3
- Bulloch County – Monday, Aug. 2
- Candler County – Monday, Aug. 2
- Chatham County – Wednesday, Aug. 4
- Effingham County – Thursday, Aug. 5
- Evans County – Tuesday, Aug. 3
- Hampton County District 1 & 2 – Monday, Aug. 16
- Jasper County – Monday, Aug. 16
- Jeff Davis County – Thursday, Aug. 5
- Liberty County – Tuesday, Aug. 3
- Long County – Monday, Aug. 2
- McIntosh County – Monday, Aug. 9
- Screven County – Monday Aug. 2
- Tattnall County – Monday, Aug. 2
- Toombs County – Friday, Aug. 6
- Vidalia City Schools – Friday, Aug. 6
- Wayne County – Monday, Aug. 9
