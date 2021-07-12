LIST: Back to school dates in the WTOC viewing area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Below is a list of back to school dates for counties in the WTOC viewing area across the Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry.

*The counties are in alphabetical order.

Appling County – Monday, Aug. 2

Bacon County – Monday, Aug. 2

Beaufort County – Monday, Aug. 16

Bryan County – Tuesday, Aug. 3

Bulloch County – Monday, Aug. 2

Candler County – Monday, Aug. 2

Chatham County – Wednesday, Aug. 4

Effingham County – Thursday, Aug. 5

Evans County – Tuesday, Aug. 3

Hampton County District 1 & 2 – Monday, Aug. 16

Jasper County – Monday, Aug. 16

Jeff Davis County – Thursday, Aug. 5

Liberty County – Tuesday, Aug. 3

Long County – Monday, Aug. 2

McIntosh County – Monday, Aug. 9

Screven County – Monday Aug. 2

Tattnall County – Monday, Aug. 2

Toombs County – Friday, Aug. 6

Vidalia City Schools – Friday, Aug. 6

Wayne County – Monday, Aug. 9

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.