Long County to recognize “End of Watch” for fallen Sheriff’s deputy

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of motorcyclists will ride into Ludowici Tuesday morning in honor of fallen Long County Sheriff’s Deputy Sheldon Whiteman.

Deputy Whiteman was killed January 23, 2020 while assisting in a high-speed police chase on Highway 57.

The “End of Watch Ride to Remember” is a group of motorcyclists from the state of Washington traveling across the country to honor fallen officers.

The group is expected to get into Ludowici by 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The remembrance ceremony will be at the Long County Board of Education parking lot on South McDonald Street.

The public is invited to attend.

